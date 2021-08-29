Naga Chaitanya unveils Nagarjuna's first look from 'Bangaraju'

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The first look of actor Nagarjuna from his upcoming film 'Bangaraju' was unveiled on Sunday. The film brings him back onscreen with nephew Naga Chaitanya.

The film, which is a sequel to 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' went on floors recently here.

Nagarjuna looks dapper as he sports black sunglasses, and is dressed in a white shirt and Panche Kattu.