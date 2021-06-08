Naga Chaitanya’s Kargil shoot put on hold!

That Naga Chaitanya is debuting in Bollywood in an Aamir Khan’s film is known to all. Aamir Khan is currently acting in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film has been in production for a long time and is facing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aamir Khan is now planning to wrap the remaining portion in Ladakh and Kargil. Naga Chaitanya has been roped in for a crucial role.

The Akkineni star is making a calculated move. Actors like Madhavan and Siddharth have gained huge popularity in the North Indian market by playing in Aamir Khan’s movies.

But the film’s shoot has been postponed now. Earlier, the shoot was planned for late June or July 2021. The latest update is that the shooting plans have been put on hold.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is waiting for theaters to start the screenings again. He has Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ for release.

