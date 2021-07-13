Naga Shaurya resumes shoot for rom-com with Shirley Setia

Hyderabad, July 13 (IANS) Telugu actor Naga Shaurya resumed the shoot of his untitled next film, tentatively known as NS22, here on Tuesday. The rom-com is directed by Anish Krishna and co-stars Shirley Setia.

Shaurya uploaded a picture whre he strikes a pose with Shirley, Anish and Shaurya's mom Usha Mulpuri. He captioned the picture as: "Laughter ride begins all over again."