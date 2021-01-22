Naga Shaurya’s 23rd film: Police Vaari Hecharika

Naga Sharuya has multiple projects on the sets. A sports drama titled ‘Lakshya’, and a romantic are gearing up for release.

Besides these two films, he also launched an untitled film in the direction of Aneesh Krishna.

Now comes the announcement of another film, which happens to be the 23rd project in his career. Ahead of his birthday (Jan 22), producer Mahesh Koneru announced the title. The film has an interesting name – Police Vaari Hecharika.