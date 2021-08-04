Nagarjuna – Kajal Aggarwal’s film resumed

Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru’s movie resumed its new shooting schedule today in Hyderabad. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Due to lock down and the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the film had to stop its shooting in April. Five months later, the shoot has commenced.

Nagarjuna will work in two films simultaneously. Along with Praveen Sattaru’s action drama, he will also begin shooting for ‘Bangarraju’. He wanted to do two different genres at the same time.



Praveen Sattaru is known for hits such as ‘Guntur Talkies’ and ‘Garuda Vega’. He has written a solid script for Nagarjuna.

Kajal Aggarwal will join the shoot shortly. Sharath Marrar, Narayana Das Narang, and Puskur Rammohan Rao are jointly producing it.

