Nagarjuna – Praveen Sattaru film launched

Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru have joined hands. Their first-ever collaboration had its formal launch today in Hyderabad.

The regular shoot will begin in a week. Praveen Sattaru is known for directing award-winning films like ‘Chandamama Kathalu’ and blockbuster action drama ‘PSV Garudavega’. Nagarjuna will be seen in an intense action avatar.