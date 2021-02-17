Nagarjuna – Praveen Sattaru film launched

Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru have joined hands. Their first-ever collaboration had its formal launch today in Hyderabad.
The regular shoot will begin in a week. Praveen Sattaru is known for directing award-winning films like ‘Chandamama Kathalu’ and blockbuster action drama ‘PSV Garudavega’. Nagarjuna will be seen in an intense action avatar.
Bollywood actress Gul Panag and Anki Surendran are other cast members. The film is bankrolled jointly by Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas and North Star Entertainment.
“The title is yet to be finalized. It has been a while since I played a powerful role in a complete action backdrop film. The film will be shot in London, Goa, Ooty and Hyderabad,” Nagarjuna said.