Nagarjuna and director patch up, shoot to begin

Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru’s film ran into problems. It is no secret that Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru had differences after completing some portion of the shoot. And lockdown delayed the production further.

We reported that the makers are planning to shelve it. However, all problems have been sorted out. The film is all set to resume its shoot next week. Nagarjuna and Kajal Aggarwal will participate in the shoot. Nagarjuna has finally agreed to return to the sets.