Nagarjuna and director patch up, shoot to begin

Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru’s film ran into problems. It is no secret that Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru had differences after completing some portion of the shoot. And lockdown delayed the production further.
We reported that the makers are planning to shelve it. However, all problems have been sorted out. The film is all set to resume its shoot next week. Nagarjuna and Kajal Aggarwal will participate in the shoot. Nagarjuna has finally agreed to return to the sets.
Touted to be an action thriller, the untitled film is produced by Sarath Marar and Narayan Das Narang. Nagarjuna plays a chief security officer. To be shot in many countries, the film will resume its shoot in Hyderabad.
Known for films like ‘PSV Garuda Vega’ and ‘Chandamama Kathalu’, director Praveen Sattaru will also make a film with Varun Tej.
