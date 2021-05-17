Nagarjuna and Sattaru’s film to resume in June

The pandemic situation has forced all the films to stop the shootings temporarily. The uncertainty is continuing. It is not clear when would the filmmakers return to the sets. But the producers of Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru say they are hoping to resume the second schedule next month.

The film has completed a major first schedule in Goa. The action drama also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anki Surendran, and Gul Panag in important roles.

Produced by Narang, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharath Marrar, the action drama recently had some issues. But things seem to have been settled now as per the official statement.

