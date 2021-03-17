Nagarjuna gets the first jab of the COVID vaccine

‘King’ Nagarjuna received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He got vaccinated at Star Hospitals in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Sharing the pictures of getting vaccinated, he tweeted, Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time.”
The 60-year-old handsome actor is currently shooting for director Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller. He is the first popular Telugu celebrity to have got a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, and other senior South Indian actors have shared their photos of getting vaccinated earlier.
Nagarjuna also urged all eligible persons to get vaccinated. “I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at http://cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done!
Check more details about getting vaccinated at http://cowin.gov.in
