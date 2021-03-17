Nagarjuna gets the first jab of the COVID vaccine

‘King’ Nagarjuna received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He got vaccinated at Star Hospitals in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sharing the pictures of getting vaccinated, he tweeted, Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time.”

The 60-year-old handsome actor is currently shooting for director Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller. He is the first popular Telugu celebrity to have got a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.