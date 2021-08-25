Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya start shooting of next film

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Actors Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya started the shooting of their Telugu film 'Bangaraju' here on Wednesday.

The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, is a sequel to 2016 film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which also starred Nagarjuna.

The senior actor tweeted a poster of the film and captioned it as: "So very happy to start work for #Bangarraju along with @chay_akkineni !!! We welcome @ZeeStudios_in this exciting journey."