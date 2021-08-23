Nagarjuna releases trailer of Sushanth's next film

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Nagarjuna on Monday released the trailer of actor Sushanth's upcoming action thriller film 'Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu'.

The trailer of the film directed by S. Darshan, has an interesting narration.

The trailer unveils the film's plotline though it doesn't disclose the incident that lands Sushanth in trouble. Chaos happen in a colony and a batch of goons and police are after Sushanth who was leading a happy life till then. He has a girlfriend played by actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.