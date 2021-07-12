Nagarjuna to do a movie for OTT space!

Many stars have hopped onto the OTT bandwagon. Especially, the Bollywood stars are inclined to do web series, web dramas, and films made for OTT. The Telugu stars have been seeing aversion to this new medium. But after Samantha gaining popularity with her maiden OTT series ‘The Family Man 2’, the perceptions have changed.

Encourage by her success, Samantha’s father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to do a movie for OTT space.

Nagarjuna said his production company is planning a movie for the digital medium. The work is underway, and he will start shooting for it shortly. The 61-year-old actor recently had commercial failures at the theaters.

Nagarjuna will soon join the shoot of Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller and pending project ‘Bangarraju’.

