Nagarjuna's 'partiality' in new promo gets fans talking

This brought so much negativity to her, and the audience was convinced that the host Nagarjuna would school her for her bad behaviour at the Bigg Boss house.

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS) In one of the recent episodes of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', Actress Priya had an outburst on VJ Sunny, as he tried to defend his game.

The latest promo released features Nagarjuna hosting Saturday's episode.

The promo hints at the host's partial judgment, as he makes fun of VJ Sunny, instead of schooling actress Priya for her rude behaviour. Well, Nagarjuna is known for his seriousness when the housemates treat others in that tone, but this time, he fails to do so with Priya.

The viewers who got a hint at the episode, are upset, thinking that the host is taking Priya's side by not addressing the real issue.

"Priya literally provoked Sunny all the while last week. As expected, women can yell at men. But, this host is okay if women foul-mouth about men", one of the replies on Twitter reads.

"Sunny had undergone so much harassment. But, Nagarjuna is making fun of him without even being serious", another tweet reads.

Actress Priya had yelled at Sunny, and warned him that she would break his mouth multiple times during the task. Nagarjuna, sliding off this matter is not well appreciated by the audience.

--IANS

py/dc/skp/