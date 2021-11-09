'Nagarodi' song from Vasantabalan's 'Jail' released

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Noted director Pa Ranjith and actor Arya on Tuesday released the 'Nagarodi' video from director Vasantabalan's 'Jail', which has G.V. Prakash and Abarnathi playing the lead.

The song, which was released on Twitter, has evoked quite a bit of interest as Prakash, who is also the music directors of 'Jail', had announced on Monday that this would be one of his career's best songs.