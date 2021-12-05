Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Good Luck Sakhi' to now release on Dec 31

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) The release of director Nagesh Kukunoor's much-awaited Telugu film 'Good Luck Sakhi', featuring Keerthy Suresh and actor Aadhi in the lead, has now been pushed to December 31, the team announced on Sunday.

The film, which was supposed to be released on November 26, got postponed and it was announced that the film would instead release on December 10. However, Worth a Shot, the production house producing the film, announced on Sunday evening that the film, "due to unforeseen issues" would be "arriving on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2021)".