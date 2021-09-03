Nakuul Mehta: I'm not trying to take anyone's place in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Nakuul Mehta, who portrays the character of 'Ram Kapoor' in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', says he is not trying to fill the place of actor Ram Kapoor who played the lead role in the first season of this show. But rather he is trying to play the role in a different style.

He said: "Whilst I'm definitely not looking at filling anyone's shoes, as is asked often, for mainly two reasons, figuratively and literally both Ram Kapoor and I wear different sizes. However, I do intend to give it my best and hopefully 'Sakshi' and 'Ram' can look back and be proud of what we have made."