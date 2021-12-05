Namibikkai Chandru's horror-thriller '3:33' to release on Dec 10

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) Director Nambikkai Chandru's upcoming horror thriller '3:33', which was originally supposed to release on December 3, will now hit the screens on December 10.

Talking to IANS, the film's producer, Jeevitha Kishore, said that they had decided to distribute the film themselves and that they were in the process of finalising the final number of theatres that the film would release in.