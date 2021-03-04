Namit Das goes clean-shaven for his next

Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) Namit Das sports a clean-shaven look in an upcoming project, which is currently on the floors. This is unusual for the 36-year-old actor who has mostly appeared on the screen wearing a beard or moustache. Namit calls this his "launda look"!

"I think in most of the projects, I've sported a moustache or a beard or both. After a long time, I've gone for the clean-shaven look. I love this look and it's kind of growing on me. I like to call it my launda look and I can't wait to reveal why," the actor said.