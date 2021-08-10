Namit Das reveals what's exciting about upcoming series 'Choona'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Namit Das is all set to feature in a heist comedy series titled 'Choona', the story of which is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Revealing what is exciting about his upcoming show, Namit said: "What's exciting about 'Choona' is the suspense surrounding the discovery of who deceived whom and how they did it. It is a game of wits replete with humour. 'Choona' is a metaphor for deception and it this deception that is used for getting ahead by the characters in the series. It's a pacey ride of clever manoeuvres."