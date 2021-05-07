Namita launches a new OTT platform 'Namita Theater'

"The film fraternity & people of Tamilnadu has endowed me with fame and appreciations across the years and I wanted to give something back to it. As I was having various ideas, I came across Mr. Ravi Varma, who has been a graduate with Diploma in Film Technology and later ventured into several corporate businesses. It was Ravi who suggested an OTT Platform that completely promotes and exhibits content that is made based on true incidents. I always wanted to help newcomers to have a safe launch in the film industry. Be it as an actor, director, or new producer. We will also support small producers who can release their movies thru this platform. Significantly, as we started pitching this, the response was amazing and was beyond our expectations. We are looking forward to a perfect date, next month to make our announcements pertaining to the first league of contents that will be released on Namita Theatre. I thank Mr. Ravi Varma, for making me a part of this great endeavor, and am glad to have met him", said Namita in her statement.