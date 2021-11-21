Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' all set for huge release

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' is prepping for a huge release. The makers, who have scheduled the release of 'Akhanda' for December 2, have initiated all the pre-release formalities.

Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie 'Akhanda' underwent censorship formalities. The Censor Board has certified 'Akhanda' with U/A. With this certification, the makers are all set for the release of 'Akhanda' as per the scheduled date.