Nani is a workaholic. He works without long breaks, wraps three films every year. The first and second waves of coronavirus have disrupted his ambitions in the last two years.

Nani has three films in various stages of production. ‘Tuck Jagadish’ is up for release. ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is in the last leg of shooting. ‘Ante Sundariniki’ had just begun its shoot. Given this uncertainty, he has put a hold on two films that had been in the pipeline for a long-time.