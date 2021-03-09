Nani hikes remuneration to Rs 14 Cr

The lockdown has come as a boon to our Telugu stars. Post-corona crisis, the market has expanded. The OTT-digital rights and Hindi dubbing rights have become a huge source of revenue to the producers. OTT companies and the buyers of the Hindi market are offering big money to the movies that feature our top Telugu stars and middle-range stars.

Irrespective of a movie’s theatrical fate, producers are making big bucks through a non-theatrical revenue model. This development has made stars hiking their remuneration. Nani has also started demanding higher remuneration.

Nani used to get Rs 10 to 11 Crore. But three of his previous films have failed to collect big money from the theaters. In such a scenario, his graph would have gone down. But he has hiked his remuneration and is now demanding Rs 14 crore as his paycheck.

Nani is currently acting in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. Both these films are under production. He will launch another film after August. For this new film, which is to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Nani is said to be taking home Rs 14 Crore.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu