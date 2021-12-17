Nani: I was waiting for the right Telugu film to be dubbed in Tamil!

At the media meet of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy in Chennai, Nani said: "The love that people in Chennai showed towards me after Naan Ee was amazing. But somehow my other films including Aaha Kalyanam and Veppam did not do well at the box office here. At that point, I decided to not mix the cultures of Tamil and Telugu by simply casting a few Tamil and Telugu actors. I wanted a film that should also appeal to the Tamil audiences and that film is Shyam Singha Roy".

Nani also added that Tamil films are the reason behind his love for cinema, especially Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's films. "In the entire world, if there is one director I would like to work with, it's Mani Ratnam", said Nani.

"The mannerisms of Kamal sir and Rajini sir would automatically come into actors like us because they have impacted us for years now. In the period portions of Shyam Singha Roy, I tried to adapt Kamal sir's looks in Hey Ram", he added.

Shyam Singha Roy is all set to release on December 24.