Nani kickstarts shoot of upcoming production 'Meet Cute'

Hyderabad, June 14 (IANS) Telugu actor-producer Nani announced the commencement of his production venture "Meet Cute", in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute. A new journey begins today. This one's special for more than one reason," wrote Nani as caption, with an image that shows him giving the clapperboard to actor Satyaraj.