Nani poses in 'dhoti' for 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) On the occasion of the New Year, Telugu actor Nani shared a glimpse of his new movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

Posting the 'zeroth' look from the movie, he also posted an introductory video, as he surprised his fans with the New Year's wishes.

The 'zeroth' look from 'Ante Sundaraniki' features Nani in traditional dhoti attire. He is seen in an old-fashioned hairdo, while he relaxes on a luggage trolley bag.