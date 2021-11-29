Nani takes a dig at ticket pricing issue during 'Skylab' pre-release event

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Telugu star Nani, who attended the pre-release event of Nithya Menen and Satya Dev-starrer 'Skylab', has conveyed his best wishes to the team. Nani said stories like 'Skylab' intrigue him.

"I hear that the makers had me in their minds when the concept of 'Skylab' came to them. Unfortunately, this movie didn't happen to me. But, I am happy that it reached Nithya. Talking about the concept, in my childhood, I also came across this rumour that the skylab is to collapse from the sky. I think this is an interesting topic imbibed with fun elements. All the best to the entire team", Nani said.