Nani to finalize new movies!

Nani is back to finalizing his next movies as the ‘unlocking’ process is underway. The shootings are likely to begin next month. He will soon wrap up ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. Then, he will have to move to Vivek Athreya’s ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which began its regular shoot in April this year.

Nani generally finalizes new projects when one of his movies reaches halfway mark of completion.

As we have reported earlier, the actor may team up with a new director named Srikanth and ‘Vakeel Saab’ director Sriram Venu.

