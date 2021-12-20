Nani's adorable video with son Arjun goes viral

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Telugu star Nani has posted a new video with his adorable son Arjun, which has now gone viral.

As seen in the video shared by the 'Shyam Singha Roy' star, Arjun enjoys a happy moment with his father.

Pointing at Nani's well-grown moustache, Arjun is seen saying, "You look like a lion with this moustache, dad!"