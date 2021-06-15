Nani’s fourth production Meet Cute launched

Actor Nani who produced films like ‘Awe’ and ‘Hit’ is backing another movie. Prashanthi Tipirneni in association with Nani has been making content-rich small films on the Wall Poster Cinema production banner.

Their third venture is ‘Hit 2’. And now the fourth film titled ‘Meet Cute’ was launched today. A debutante Deepthi Ghanta (Nani’s sister) is the director.