Nani’s fourth production Meet Cute launched

Actor Nani who produced films like ‘Awe’ and ‘Hit’ is backing another movie. Prashanthi Tipirneni in association with Nani has been making content-rich small films on the Wall Poster Cinema production banner.
Their third venture is ‘Hit 2’. And now the fourth film titled ‘Meet Cute’ was launched today. A debutante Deepthi Ghanta (Nani’s sister) is the director.
Nani sounded the clapboard on Satyaraj for the muhurtham shot.
“The crazy multi-starrer movie will be dominated by the female cast, as the makers will be roping in popular actresses to star in it.
Lead cast and other details of the movie will be revealed soon,” the makers said in an announcement.
