Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy resumes the last schedule

The shoots of Venkatesh’s ‘F3’, Ravi Teja’s new film, and Sudheer Babu starrer ‘Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Cheppalani Undi’ have resumed today. Along with these, Nani starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ has also commenced.

Before the lockdown was announced, art director Avinash Kolla had constructed a massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad. However, it was damaged due to heavy rains recently. It has now been restored, and the shoot is progressing in the same set.

Rahul Sankrityan is the director of the film, while Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads. Venkat Boyinapalli is producing it.

