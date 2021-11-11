Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' teaser out Nov 18

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Nani and Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' has been one of the most anticipated Telugu movies. As Nani is to be seen in dual shade in this movie, expectations are high.

With the fresh update from the makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy', the buzz has doubled.

'Shyam Singha Roy' is further hiking expectations on the magnum opus, as the makers are all set to release the teaser on November 18. The makers announced the same with an intriguing poster which features Nani in an intense look, with sparks of fire in the backdrop.