Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' to release digitally on Sept 10

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Telugu actor Nani announced on Friday that his much-awaited film 'Tuck Jagadish' will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on September 10.

The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement with a teaser video of 'Tuck Jagadish'.

With Nani in the lead, the film stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.