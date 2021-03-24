Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' remake series

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) British actress Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series that is a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film "The Man Who Fell To Earth".

The project based on a Walter Tevis novel of the same name is about an alien who arrives on earth. Ejiofor will play the alien while Harris is set to portray Justin Falls, a scientist and an engineer leading the race to save two planets.