‘Naragasooran’ and ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ to release on Sony LIV!

The film was supposed to be Karthick's sophomore venture after his blockbuster Dhuruvangal Pathinaru but due to financial constraints of the producers and investors, the film didn't hit the screens. Karthick had blamed Gautham Menon for the delay and had a heated argument with the director.

Young filmmaker Karthick Naren's long-delayed film Naragasooran is all set to directly release on Sony LIV.

Now, Sony LIV has procured the direct digital premiere rights of the film. Touted to be a mystery thriller, Naragasooran boasts an ensemble of actors including Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran, Indrajith, and Aathmika.

Karthick Naren is currently busy with his next film with Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan. The yet-untitled film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

Meanwhile, we also hear that Kaaka Muttai and Aandavan Kattalai director Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on Sony LIV. Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.