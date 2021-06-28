Narain on board for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'

Talented actor Narain, who had acted in films like Anjathe, 4 The People, Chithiram Pesuthadi, Mugamoodi, and Kaithi is all set to act in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming action thriller Vikram with Kamal Haasan.

In a recent interview, Narain has revealed that he called up Lokesh Kanagaraj to wish him for the stunning teaser of Kamal Haasan's Vikram. To his surprise, Lokesh had told him that there is a role for him in the film.

Narain added that Kamal Haasan is a big inspiration and the actor is looking forward to the first day of the shoot with the legend.

To be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

If all goes well, the shoot of the film will commence in August.