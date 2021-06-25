Narappa gets priority over Drushyam 2?

The movie theaters are all set to reopen in July in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Producers are also planning new releases. Venkatesh’s ‘Narappa’ is likely to hit the screens in the first batch of releases.

At one time, Venkatesh thought of releasing ‘Drushyam 2’ first on the OTT space and then release ‘Narappa’ in the theaters. But the latest buzz is that the order of these movies had changed. ‘Narappa’ will hit the screens first. The exact release date is yet to be known though.