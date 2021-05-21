Narayani Shastri: I am not a method actor

"Rajvee Rawal is a confident, sorted and strong person who wears her heart on her sleeve. She always shows her love for her sons. Her family is everything for her. As a person, she is very fair and has immense integrity. I am not a method actor. I do things spontaneously once I understand the personality of the character I play," she told IANS.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Narayani Shastri, who portrays Rajvee Rawal in the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says she has never been a method actor and loves to be spontaneous on screen.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria plays her son in the show.

"Vijayendra is so easy to work with. He is very professional, always prepared with his lines and open to suggestions. He met me as Darsh, not Vijayendra, which made our chemistry the way it is," she says.

Talking about her journey in the industry, the actress says that she has no complaints.

"I have had a beautiful journey, full of fun. I did everything that I wanted to do and have no regrets. The journey had its ups and downs but that is the fun. I feel blessed with all the opportunities," she says.

