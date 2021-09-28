Narendra Gupta plays 235-year-old genius in 'Mauka-E-Vardaat - Operation Vijay'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Television and film actor Narendra Gupta can now be seen as 'Newton Chattopadhyay' in the crime show 'Mauka-E-Vardaat - Operation Vijay'.

In the show, Gupta will assist the special task force named 'Operation Vijay' in unravelling unimaginable crime cases.

Talking more about his role, Gupta shares: "Newton Chattopadhyay is one of the most unique characters I have ever come across. The moment I was told about his traits, I was sure it was going to be extremely exciting to essay the role. Newton is a 235-year-old genius who looks much younger than his real age, a combination of modern science and yogic science."