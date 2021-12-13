Narendra Modi in Varanasi: A look at PM's outfits

On Monday, the Prime Minister arrived in the city, wearing a full-sleeved, long khaki coloured kurta, with white churidar and a beige toned shawl.At the airport, PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.He then went on to offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple.Next, the Prime Minister took a cruise boat from Varanasi's Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.He could be seen wearing a long rudraksha-beaded mala with saffron tika on his forehead.On his visit to Varanasi, the PM received a rousing welcome from the people in his Lok Sabha constituency as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.While the locals were welcoming the Prime Minister, he asked his security personnel to step aside and accepted a pink-coloured 'pagdi' (turban) and a saffron-toned scarf from a man.Next, PM Modi went to offer prayers and took a holy dip in River Ganga in Varanasi.For this, he changed his outfit and wore saffron-coloured pants with a sweater of vermillion shade. He also knotted a white-and-orange coloured scarf in his neck.After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers, wearing a mustard-toned kurta with loose-fitted lower and a long, ivory scarf. He also had tika on his forehead.Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)