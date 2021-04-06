Narendra Modi lauds Madhavan's 'Rocketry'!

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met actor and director Madhavan and ISRO's former scientist Nambi Narayanan. Modi had also watched a glimpse of Rocketry , the biopic of Nambi Narayanan written, acted, and performed by Madhavan.

"A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM@narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir", tweeted Madhavan.

Later, Narendra Modi lauded the film and the work of Madhavan. He also cherished the meet with Nambi Narayanan.

"Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry", tweeted Modi.