Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, to be discharged from hospital soon

Naseeruddin's wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah shared the former's health update with ANI.She said, "It is a minor thing. A small pneumonia patch being checked and treated. Should be out soon."Reportedly, Naseeruddin was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Khar on Tuesday.Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film 'Mee Raqsam'. He was also a part of the hit web series 'Bandish Bandits', where he played the role of a classical musician.The movie buffs will now get to see him sharing screen space with actor Rasika Duggal in a short film. (ANI)