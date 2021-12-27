Naseeruddin Shah: I'm offered more interesting work on OTT than in movies

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is gearing up for his upcoming web series titled 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati', says he gets more interesting offers of roles on OTT platforms rather than in films.

Naseer said, "I am being offered much more interesting work on OTT than in the movies, but since things opened up I have done cameos in several films made by friends. In any case these days it's either the Rs 5,000 crore monsters or the very tiny films being made in Mumbai and I don't fit into the former but have done several of the latter which are probably destined to have a very limited audience if they ever see the light of day (the story of my life!)."