Nasirr Khan: Whenever I shout at 'Savita', I apologise to Geetanjali

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Nasirr Khan will be seen playing the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal' in the upcoming show 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein'. He says it was not so tough for him to get into the skin of character and do it in a way that it connects with the audience.

Talking about the preparations for the character of 'Niranjan Toshniwal', Nasirr said: "When I was offered the role, I knew that the audience will emotionally connect with the characters and their journey on the show will get the viewers hooked to it. It wasn't a challenging task for me to get into the skin of the character since out of the seven sins that this show talks about, I have carried one of them during my childhood, which is anger."