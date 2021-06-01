Natalia Dyer: Religion is beautiful, but important to take a step back from it at times

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Natalia Dyer, who is currently seen in the film "Yes, God, Yes", feels religion is a beautiful thing but it is also important to take a step back from it at times.

"While I believe religion is beautiful, I think it's also important to sometimes take a step back from it to ponder and question what you've learnt and what you think you know. Because without keeping that curiosity and the questioning alive, you invariably kind of lose yourself -- who you really are."