Natasha Bharadwaj borrowed doctor mom's stethoscope for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Sharing how she bagged the role on the show, Natasha said, "I had auditioned for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and when I was told the part, I knew that I want to do this because as an actor, I am greedy and this was a role that I did not want to let go."

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Natasha Bharadwaj, who plays a resident doctor in the upcoming web series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', says as her mother is a doctor, she borrowed the lab coat and stethoscope of her mother for her role in the show.

"So after I was shortlisted, I waited for almost a month and as I did not hear from them I thought I am not getting the part. Then one day, while I was driving, I got a call about the confirmation, and as soon as I reached home, I asked my mother to give me her lab coat and stethoscope and that's how I broke the news to her because she knew that I had auditioned for this role. It was heartwarming and overwhelming for both of us."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the show also features - Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi among others.

'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' will release on September 9 and stream on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

aru/kr