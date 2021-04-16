Natasha Rastogi: Acting is a constant journey of learning

Natasha, who was seen playing the mother of actress Sanya Malhotra in the film, told IANS: "Acting for me will always be a constant journey of learning, of picking up nuances from real life experiences and translating them on camera. The vast expanse of work, be it theatre or film, time spent around my gurus and all the brilliant directors and writers I've worked with has definitely helped me evolve as a better artiste."

The actress said that every time she starts a new project, she treats it as a blank canvas, which gives her another chance to create from scratch.

"To talk about my recent projects, Pagglait gave me an opportunity to play a very nuanced character, which could also be easily misunderstood, but I tried to see it as a woman torn between her daughter's well-being and rigid societal norms that she must follow, given the situation," she told IANS.

Natasha added: "Similarly, my character in ‘Made In Heaven' has also been interesting, you will see more of it in season 2 but it gave me a chance to understand how each one of us have different personalities within us, and acting is a process that teaches you to constantly keep adapting to all those layers."

