National Award a huge validation: Varun Sharma on 'Chhichhore' win

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma is over the moon after Chhichhore, starring late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, bagged the Best Hindi Film award at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Varun, who became popular playing Sexa in the film, calls the award a validation of the teams effort.

"This is a huge validation and we are truly overwhelmed. This win means the world to us. But above all of this, this one is for Kammo (Varun's character would call Sushant as Kammo in the film), and will always remain closest to our hearts," he said.

"Chhichhore is one of the most special films of my career. We had a lovely time shooting for the film. We are thrilled to have won the National Film Award for the Best Hindi Film," he added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Shraddha Kapoor and Naveen Polishetty among others.

