National award winning director to release 2nd Sanskrit movie

Ishti was the opening movie at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2016 and had won global acclaim at the Pyongyong film festival in South Korea.

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) G Prabha, a retired professor and head of the department of Sanskrit at Loyola College here, is coming out with his second Sanskrit movie 'Taya' after his award-winning Sanskrit film 'Ishti'.

The second venture, Taya, is a women centric film based on a woman from the Brahmin clan taking revenge against a group of Brahmin men who had exploited her friend.

Taya is a Sanskrit word meaning 'By Her' in English and the director is also scripting the movie which is a low budget film produced by Tamil Nadu based producer Gokulam Gopalan.

The movie has a strong cast including national award winner Nedumudi Venu and Anumol, with Sunny Joseph as the cinematographer.

Prabha told IANS, "The movie is women centric and brings out the trauma of the Nambudiri women of Kerala in the early 19th century. In this movie, we are trying to narrate the story of a Nambudiri girl who was exploited by several Nambudiri men and was killed when she was to spill the beans. Her friend, Savitri, takes up the issue and threatens all those who had exploited her friend of taking them before the authorities."

"It is a low budget film even though it has a big cast, including Nedumudi Venu and Sunny Joseph behind the camera," he added.

The crew is expected to wind up the shoot by March 25 and complete all the other formalities by the end of April.

The crew is expecting support from the Government of India under the Sanskrit promotion schemes as very few films are made in the language.

We will definitely approach the government of India and the Ministry of Culture for support and to try and get some assistance," Prabha said.

